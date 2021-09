Today, 94 per cent of Canadian adults who use the internet have at least one social media account, and 83 per cent report having a Facebook account. This trend will likely continue as more people turn to the internet and social media to stay connected. The shift in how and where people spend their time and attention has given rise to a widely adopted practice called microtargeting. Microtargeting is a marketing strategy that relies on using users’ demographic and social media data — the things we “like” on social media, who we are friends with, businesses that we have frequented,...