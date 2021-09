Everyone knows what to do when the sink overflows. Two things: You turn the faucet off and unclog your sink. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is helping to unclog the sink by assisting hospitals with hiring more staff and taking other steps to increase the number of people to treat COVID-19 patients. Thanks to the governor for that action. Now, the governor must turn the faucet off by encouraging universal masking when in indoor public places and encouraging safe vaccination.