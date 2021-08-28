New music Friday: Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Kendrick Lamar, but he wastes no time in telling us he’s “smoking on your top five tonight” in his new single with Baby Keem, “family ties.” The song, which is Lamar’s first appearance since last year’s Busta Rhymes track, sees the two cousins collaborating for the first time after partnering under Lamar’s pgLang imprint. With stunning visuals from former Top Dawg Entertainment co-president (and current pgLang co-founder) Dave Free, “family ties” is divided into three distinct scenes, the first featuring Baby Keem’s verse. Keem holds his own on the track, rapping in part, “A million to grandma, who did I offend? / The girl of your dreams to me is a fan / I netted 10 million and did a li’l dance / I’m fuckin’ the world, I unzip my pants.” Kendrick, who is credited in the video as Oklama, takes the second scene, and uses his verse to reference everything from obscure Hebrew mythology to açaí berries to Megan Thee Stallion and his star sign. The third scene features a too-short Normani appearance as Keem and Kendrick deliver the outro. Watch the full video above.