New music Friday: Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill collabos with Lil Baby and Lil Durk on “Sharing Locations,” which dropped Friday, featuring a video he directed. They’re living the high life in the clip, cash overflowing, riding in a private jet and Rolls Royce and contemplating their next sexual adventure. “Gave her a pill, they all...

Musickiss951.com

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease New Collab 1 Year After ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion might be collaborating again. The rap queens teased a potential new collab after celebrating the one-year anniversary of their sex-positive hit, “WAP”. Cardi tweeted out, “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion...
Musichypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

JAY-Z Joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, and More at 40/40 Club Anniversary Party

Over the weekend, JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club hosted a star-studded event to celebrate the 18-year anniversary of the club’s opening. Joining Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter at the 40/40 was Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Swizz Beatz, Michael Rubin, J Balvin, Bobby Shmurda, Pusha-T, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Vic Mensa, Belly, Benny The Butcher, Victor Cruz, Remy Ma, Shyne, Quincy, Dez Bryant, Kalan.FrFr, and Bobby Fishscale. All were treated to a D’USSE tasting bar and specialty cocktails.
MusicVulture

Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk Are on One in ‘Sharing Locations’

The new music keeps coming, this time from Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. The Voice of the Heroes duo teamed with Meek Mill for “Sharing Locations” — you know, a romantic ode to somebody else’s girl. “@lildurk x baby x meek now back to the street shit,” Meek wrote on Instagram with a snippet back in January. The rappers, from Philly, Atlanta, and Chicago, respectively, trade bars back and forth like it’s a high-school parking lot over a Nick Papz, Xander, KJ, and Svdominik production. “I told her ‘pull up,’ / She said she can’t / Her n- - - - be sharing locations,” the credits roll. Lil Baby and Lil Durk currently only have eyes for each other. They’re set for a joint 2021 tour (LOL) supporting their project The Voice of the Heroes. If Durk’s the voice and Baby, he the hero, What does that make Meek? Robert? Listen to the new track and reevaluate the trust issues in your relationship below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Tease New Song “Family Ties”: Listen

Baby Keem has shared a teaser of his new song “Family Ties,” which notably features Kendrick Lamar. The full track arrives on Friday. In the meantime, check out two previews, including one with Normani, below. The “Family Ties” appearance is Kendrick Lamar’s first guest spot since he joined Busta Rhymes...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
defpen

New Music: Meek Mill – Sharing Locations (Featuring Lil’ Durk & Lil’ Baby)

Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill hasn’t released an album since he dropped Championships in late 2018. With that said, he has managed to keep his fans fed recently with guest appearances on Vory’s self-titled album and a number of freestyles. Most recently, he dropped the “Mandela Freestyle” in celebration of receiving the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award. Now, he’s back yet again and he’s looking to go bigger than ever.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Announces Release Date For Anticipated Song With Lil Baby & Lil Durk

When Meek Mill initially previewed his upcoming new single "Sharing Locations" with Lil Durk and Lil Baby back in January, hip-hop lovers were excited to hear the three talented rappers going back-to-back-to-back, truly flexing their chemistry and showing that they can work cohesively as a strong team. It's taken half the year for the song to be released to the public, but we're finally about to hear the finished version of "Sharing Locations," because Meek just announced that the track is dropping tonight.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar Says He's "Smoking On Your Top 5" In Promising Baby Keem Snippet

Kendrick Lamar's confidence is on another level as we get closer to the release of his new music with Baby Keem, his cousin. The rapper recently told the world that he would be departing from Top Dawg Entertainment following the release of his upcoming studio album, but before that, he's expected to be featured on Baby Keem's new single "Family Ties," which will be released on Thursday night.
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Baby Keem – Family Ties (Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Coming from the West Coast, Baby Keem has slowly built his fanbase with projects like Die For My B*tch and singles like “Orange Soda.” His work has led him to this major moment in his career. Just a few months ago, he delivered “Durag Activity” with a feature from Travis Scott. This month, he’s back with “Family Ties” and one of the most sought off featured artists in the game — Kendrick Lamar.
MusicPopSugar

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Bring In Normani For Highly Anticipated "Family Ties" Video

Kendrick Lamar is ushering in a new era of music. On Aug. 27, the rapper, who has been largely quiet during the past few years, made a big return to join forces with Baby Keem to drop their "Family Ties" single and video. Lamar says as much in one of his first lines: "I been duckin' the pandemic, I been, social gimmicks / I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah / I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet." Does this return mean another Top Dawg Entertainment album in 2021? We can only hope.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Drop Off "Family Ties" Collab With Captivating Visual

No, your ears are not deceiving you: New Kendrick Lamar has arrived. On the heels of the news that K-Dot is finalizing his musical partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment, the rapper returns with his cousin Baby Keem on their single “Family Ties.” The pair also dropped off a visual starring Normani and on the track, both rappers exert their lyrical dominance. “Family Ties” is an encouraging look for Kendrick fans who have been anticipating his next album for years, as well as Baby Keem who continues to acquire deserved respect as an artist.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Baby Keem Announces Kendrick Lamar Collab Release Date

Baby Keem has been teasing a lot of new music and it looks like he's getting amped up to start releasing again, announcing the first of his upcoming drops this week. Following his festival appearances this weekend, Baby Keem announced that he will be releasing his new single "Family Ties," which appears to be a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, on Thursday night. The announcement was made on social media, with Keem posting the song's cover art, showing a family photo with lines drawn through everybody's eyes, except for Keem and Kendrick.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Timbaland Can't Get Enough Of Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

It has been a celebratory day for not only Timbaland but his fans. On Friday (August 27), Blackground finally shared Timbaland and Magoo's albums and the public has been streaming those early records all day. The two artists collaborated all those years ago and whether together or separate, their records hold a special place in Hip Hop history.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Selena Gomez, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion, Nija, and More Best New Music

She may have had to sue her label to make it happen, but BTS’s “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is finally here!. Meanwhile, Baby Keem teamed up with his big cousin Kendrick Lamar to deliver “Family Ties” with a special cameo from Normani. Ed Sheeran, along with his guitar, made us swoon by reminding us of the beauty of relationship firsts. Plus, Selena Gomez, Su Lee, Hastings, Reggie Becton, Tamera, and more placed us on a deeply emotional rollercoaster by exploring the highs and lows of romance.
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

Megan Thee Stallion among top nominees for 2021 MTV VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the lead nominees for the 2021 MTV VMAs, scoring six nods, including Artist of the Year. Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Drake and Giveon follow close behind, with five nominations apiece. Justin Bieber is this year's top nominee, with seven. Other artists receiving nominations...
MusicVulture

Kendrick Lamar Makes a Triumphant Return on ‘Family Ties’ With Baby Keem

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Kendrick Lamar, but he wastes no time in telling us he’s “smoking on your top five tonight” in his new single with Baby Keem, “family ties.” The song, which is Lamar’s first appearance since last year’s Busta Rhymes track, sees the two cousins collaborating for the first time after partnering under Lamar’s pgLang imprint. With stunning visuals from former Top Dawg Entertainment co-president (and current pgLang co-founder) Dave Free, “family ties” is divided into three distinct scenes, the first featuring Baby Keem’s verse. Keem holds his own on the track, rapping in part, “A million to grandma, who did I offend? / The girl of your dreams to me is a fan / I netted 10 million and did a li’l dance / I’m fuckin’ the world, I unzip my pants.” Kendrick, who is credited in the video as Oklama, takes the second scene, and uses his verse to reference everything from obscure Hebrew mythology to açaí berries to Megan Thee Stallion and his star sign. The third scene features a too-short Normani appearance as Keem and Kendrick deliver the outro. Watch the full video above.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Is Kendrick Lamar Set To 'Control' The Rap Game Again On Baby Keem's New Song?

Baby Keem sent the internet into a frenzy when he announced plans for his upcoming single “Family Ties” featuring an assist from his elusive cousin Kendrick Lamar. Prior to the anticipated track’s arrival on Thursday night (August 26), a snippet surfaced on social media earlier this week. K. Dot invades...

