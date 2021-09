Steve Brody won Indy Lights championships with Greg Moore and David Empringham. He worked with in the Indy Racing League and was part of Eddie Cheever’s winning team at the 1998 Indianapolis 500. He won at life, amassing hundreds of friends in motor racing and a partner in Brenda Carpenter to share his life over the last 30 years. And on August 22, at the age of 68, a suspected heart issue brought his journey to an unexpected end.