William Swart Jr.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — William “Bill” Swart Jr., age 99, passed away of natural causes on August 27, 2021 at the Epione Pavilion nursing home in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 30, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Gus Carns will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant View Primitive Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Belmont. A luncheon will follow the service. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.