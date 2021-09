NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PETITION FOR PROBATE; DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES; APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION. NOTION IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the Estate of Rolland John Nugent, Deceased, that on August 30, 2021, John Nugent produced and filed in the District Court of Rogers County, Oklahoma an instrument in writing praying for probate of the Estate of Rolland John Nugent, deceased, and that the identity of all heirs, devisees, and legatees be determined; that the Court enter an Order appointing Petitioner Personal Representative and that Letters of Administration issue thereon to John Nugent.