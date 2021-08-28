GUTTENBERG, Iowa — James Kolker, age 77, of Guttenberg, IA, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, where he was comforted by his loving wife and family. James was born on January 17, 1944 to John and Ruth (Schrunk) Kolker in Dubuque, IA, he was one of seven children. On June 6 in 1964, Jim married the love of his life Sandra Knudtson at St. Paul’s Church in Guttenberg, they were blessed with two loving sons and married for 57 amazing years. Jim had a great love for life and spent time with his wife, his kids and most definitely his grandchildren.