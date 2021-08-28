Cancel
MLB

Astros erase four-run deficit, edge Rangers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
EditorsNote: 3rd update: changes to “Maton” and “surrendering” in 12th graf

Michael Brantley had three hits, including a two-run single during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros rallied from four runs down to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night at Arlington, Texas.

The Astros broke out in the seventh against the Rangers’ bullpen, thanks to Jake Meyers’ two-run double into the right field corner and Brantley’s hit that plated a pair to tie the game.

Houston went ahead on Yuri Gurriel’s run-scoring fielder’s choice later in the frame.

Ryan Pressly overcame two singles in the ninth by inducing a game-ending double play for his 20th save to snap Houston’s six-game skid at Texas.

Friday marked the first time in 13 games between the in-state rivals this season that the road team was victorious.

The comeback gave the American League West-leading Astros their third straight win overall and spoiled a stellar major league debut from Texas’ Glenn Otto.

The 25-year-old right-hander fired five scoreless innings, giving up two hits without a walk and striking out seven. He threw 73 pitches. Otto, who hails from the Houston area and attended Rice, came to the Astros in last month’s trade that sent Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

Texas has lost three in a row and 17 of 22. The Rangers have also dropped four straight home games.

Jason Martin’s RBI single up the middle opened the scoring in the fourth.

Andy Ibanez’s sixth homer of the season one inning later gave Texas a 2-0 and kept Otto in position to earn the victory. Both of those runs were charged to Houston starter Jake Odorizzi, who yielded six hits and struck out five without a walk over five innings.

The Rangers added two more runs in sixth on back-to-back, two-out, RBI doubles from Yohel Pozo and Jose Trevino.

Phil Maton (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs on three hits in one inning. Losing pitcher Brett Martin (3-4) also worked one inning, surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk.

With two hits, Ibanez is batting .488 (21-for-43) during an 11-game hitting streak. Teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa, meanwhile, singled twice to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Rangers, who also got two hits apiece from Adolis Garcia, Nick Solak and Martin, out-hit the Astros 13-9.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

