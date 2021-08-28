Cancel
Royals outlast Mariners in 12 innings

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the 12th inning after Salvador Perez belted another grand slam as the Kansas City Royals defeated the host Seattle Mariners 8-7 Friday night.

Olivares, who came on as a defensive substitute in right field in the seventh inning, also had a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

The Mariners scored once in the bottom of the 12th, on a wild pitch and groundout, before right-hander Josh Staumont (3-2) struck out rookie Jarred Kelenic with two runners on to end it.

Seattle righty Yohan Ramirez (0-2) took the loss after serving up Olivares’ homer.

Perez tied the score at 5-5 in the fourth inning when he became the first Royals player to hit slams in consecutive games. He is the second player to accomplish the feat this year, following the Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips, who did it earlier this month.

The score remained that way until the 10th, when both teams scored runs on sacrifice flies before a scoreless 11th.

For the second straight night, the Royals rallied for a win after facing an early four-run deficit.

Kansas City scored in the first as Whit Merrifield led off with a double, stole third and came home on Nicky Lopez’s single to center.

The Mariners scored three times in the bottom of the inning and twice more in the second to take a 5-1 lead.

In the first, J.P. Crawford led off with a double, Mitch Haniger walked and Ty France grounded a single to left to load the bases. Abraham Toro’s one-out walk brought home the first run, and Luis Torrens followed with a two-run double to right.

Crawford, Haniger and France opened the second with singles to load the bases. With two outs, Torrens drew a run-scoring walk and Tom Murphy lined a single to left to drive in a run.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic gave up five runs on nine hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Kansas City’s Carlos Hernandez pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, giving up only an unearned run in the 10th. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

