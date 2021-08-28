Cancel
Female Athlete of the Year sponsor

By ROBERT MILLER Special Sections Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, Welcome Home Heartland was the sponsor for the Female Athlete of the Year, awarded to Faith Zahn. “As a former female athlete myself, I support females participating in sports and encourage more to do so. Female athletes are female leaders. They inspire our young girls to grow up healthy, confident and secure with themselves along with teaching them commitment, respect for others and how to set and achieve goals. They thrive on competition, determination and strong work ethics helping them succeed,” said Erica White, account executive for Welcome Home Heartland.

Female Coach of the Year sponsor

