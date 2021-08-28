Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

$20,000 VW Nivus Sold In Brazil Without Standard Center Screen, And You Know Why

By Adrian Padeanu
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The microchip shortage is no joke, folks. Some automakers have been forced to temporarily shut down the production of certain models due to the lack of semiconductors. Others have built incomplete vehicles, which are now patiently waiting at the factory to receive the missing parts before being shipped to dealers and customers. We've also seen cars being sold without features we now take for granted.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Nivus#Europe#Taigo#Vw Brazil#The Play Tech Package
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
Buying Carsmotor1.com

You've probably never seen this rare, quirky VW truck before

Automotive history is filled with forgotten cars, models left along the roadside, dwarfed by more famous names. Certain parts of the world in the 1970s had a certain Volkswagen you may never have heard about before – the Basis-Transporter. It was a bare-bones utility truck designed for basic utility and affordability, though only 6,200 Basis-Transporter Prototypes were ever made.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Motor1.com

Choice Comes To Cars: VW Will Let You Pick Verizon Or T-Mobile

Automakers have been installing WiFi hotspots into cars for years. Often, though, customers are locked into the service provider of the automaker’s choosing, but that’s about to change if you’re interested in a new Volkswagen. This week, the company announced Carrier Of Choice, a new program that gives VW owners – surprise – more choice when selecting a wireless carrier to provide the vehicle’s mobile hotspot.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW Concept To Preview A More Sustainably Produced Car From 2040

Automakers big and small are beginning the transition to producing only electric vehicles. It’ll be a years-long process that could easily be delayed, though the goal is to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For BMW, that means more than just building EVs. The automaker has big ideas to reinvent the car’s entire lifecycle, including the supply chain, into one that’s more sustainable and efficient than today, which includes using recycled materials.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 BMW X1 Spied Inside And Out Showing More Details

The next-generation BMW X1 returns in a new set of spy photos which our photographers located in Europe just sent us. Caught testing on public roads with all the camouflage you’d expect from an upcoming BMW product, two prototypes were spotted and one of them even showed parts of its interior. We’ll get to that in a minute but first, let’s take a look at the exterior.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Fully-Loaded 2022 BMW 2 Series Is A Performance Bargain

Despite our initial fears that the BMW 2 Series Coupe might transition to a front-wheel-drive platform, BMW has kept the flame of RWD performance alive for another generation. The G42-generation 2 Series Coupe will arrive in the US as a 2022 model, and while the styling of the newcomer may be polarizing, BMW's retention of the rear wheels as a primary choice of propulsion is cause for celebration.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi To Keep Physical Knobs And Buttons In Future Electric Cars

The future is definitely inching its way into the present and evidently, among the things that are getting left behind are physical knobs and buttons in cars. However, as with most motoring journos out there, touch-sensitive controls have always been a bane in terms of usability and safety while driving.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Italy Wants Leniency For Supercar Makers Amid Combustion Engine Ban

The ban isn't set in stone just yet, but Italy has all the reasons to protect its own. New cars powered by gasoline and diesel engines are not long for this world – or at least for Europe where the European Commission has set a 2035 deadline. The ban is still in the proposal stage, though, which is subject to a long approval process and acceptance from EU members.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

High-End Hovercraft Shows Off Supercar Looks, Hybrid Powertrain

Automakers of all shapes and sizes are attempting to predict the future of mobility. Electric vehicles and autonomous cars are set to transform how we get around, but a new-ish (more on that later) creation is going in a completely different direction. It's called the VonMercier Arosa, and it's a hovercraft designed to cruise over land, water, and all types of terrain in between.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Revealed: An 831-HP Plug-In Hybrid

As if the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door lineup wasn't already tricky enough to keep track of, today the brand is adding another model to the range. This is the – deep breath – Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The 'E' in the name indicates that this is Mercedes-AMG's very first plug-in hybrid, and undoubtedly the first of many to come.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Tank 500 From China Debuts To Rival Big, Rugged SUVs

Tank, a Chinese automaker from the same corporate family as Haval and Ora, launches the new Tank 500 at the Chengdu Motor Show. The brawny model combines a rugged-looking exterior with a high-tech cabin. The Tank 500's exterior styling seems at least inspired by large American SUVs. The upright angles...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Grandsphere Concept Revealed: A Stunning 710-HP Electric GT

The Audi Skysphere concept rolled onto the lawns of Pebble Beach in August, marking the first vehicle with the brand's new "sphere" naming structure. The gorgeous convertible touted a two-seat layout, a fully electric powertrain, and up to Level 4 autonomy. Now, just a few days ahead of next week's IAA Auto Show in Munich, the company is showing the second "sphere" concept – the Audi Grandsphere.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Nissan Has Reimagined The Iconic Silvia For An Electric Future

Vice President of Nissan Design Europe Matthew Weaver created this rendering of a modern Nissan Silvia after being asked to reimagine a car from the automaker's history for an electric future. We love that Nissan is keeping the classics in mind as the company prepares for what's next. Weaver's design...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Now Making Zero Electric Vehicles As Bolt Production Pauses

General Motors is beginning to lay the foundation necessary to one day become an all-electric automaker. The company announced earlier this year its plan to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2035, and the company is getting ready to launch the GMC Hummer EV. However, a new recall leaves the automaker without a single electric vehicle in production right now.
CarsCarscoops

What Are The Best And Worst Cars And SUVs For Visibility?

Our buying decisions are often shaped by how a vehicle looks on the outside, when how the world looks from the inside of a car or SUV is arguably far more important. Carmakers can load up their vehicles with hundreds of electronic safety features but if you can’t see past roof pillars the size of an elephant’s leg, those cars are less safe and less relaxing to drive than they should be.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Kia Sportage Makes Euro Debut With Familiar Look, Shorter Wheelbase

In June this year, the global version of the new Kia Sportage made its official online debut showing quirky design touches and available customization options. Now, almost three months later, the Korean crossover makes its European premiere, just a few days ahead of a public appearance scheduled for the 2021 IAA in Munich next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy