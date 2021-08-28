Cancel
Temple, TX

Christ Episcopal Church to hold dialogue series about race

By Staff Report
Temple Daily Telegram
 8 days ago

Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Temple has announced that it will host “Sacred Ground,” a dialogue series about race and race relations. The series is “focused on the challenges that swirl around issues of race and racism, as well as the difficult but respectful and transformative dialogue we need to have with each other about them,” Ami J. Hooper, communications director at Christ Episcopal Church, said in a news release.

