Yankees’ winning streak hits 13 with win over Athletics

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
The Yankees’ incredible late-summer surge shows no signs of slowing. Giancarlo Stanton, Luke Voit, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka all homered to power a 13th consecutive victory on Friday night, equaling the longest winning streak in the Majors this season.

Stanton homered for a fourth straight game — a 472-foot blast that marked the longest hit by a Yankee this year — and Judge crushed a three-run homer to chase starter Sean Manaea as the Yanks rolled to an 8-2 victory over the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum.

The barrage helped equal the longest winning streak by a Yankees team in the past 60 years, matching a feat achieved by the Mickey Mantle- and Roger Maris-led squad from Sept. 1-12, 1961. It also boosted right-hander Gerrit Cole to his 13th win of the season, as he became the first American League pitcher to reach the mark this season.

Scattering six hits over six scoreless innings, Cole finished his evening with a flourish, striking out the side in his final frame. His last punchout was his ninth of the outing and his 200th of the season.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
On the morning of Aug. 14, the New York Yankees were 63-52 and 2 1/2 games behind the second American League wild card spot. Fourteen days later, the Yankees have yet to lose another game, and have ridden a 13-game winning streak to a three-game lead for the first AL wild card spot. The Yankees haven't lost since Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game.

