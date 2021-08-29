Portland Thorns focus on the present

On Soccer: Lessons from 2019 inform approach to post-Olympic schedule for coach Mark Parsons, returning stars.

Two years ago, as August turned to September, the Portland Thorns had every reason to believe they could finish atop the National Women's Soccer League.

While nine of the club's players were away for the FIFA Women's World Cup — including four members of the U.S. team that won the tournament, the Thorns hardly missed a beat. Portland entered September with 10 wins, four losses and three draws. It had won three consecutive matches, including a bit of revenge on the North Carolina Courage. The players who participated in the World Cup had returned in late July and, it initially seemed, were in form.

What followed was the poorest stretch of results in the club's history.

The Thorns closed the regular season with one win, one draw and three losses, falling from first place to third. The tailspin ended with a 1-0 loss at Chicago in the NWSL semifinals. Over their final six matches, the 2019 Thorns scored one goal.

That experience is certainly relevant for the 2021 Thorns, who last week welcomed back their Olympians and entered the home stretch of the NWSL season unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions before a 2-1 loss to OL Reign in Seattle on Sunday.

The Thorns will look to start a new win streak on Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Washington Spirit visit Providence Park.

The memories of 2019 are not so much a cautionary tale as a measure of the shift the club has made since enduring that rough September two years ago. The roster is significantly different, for one thing. Only two of the nine players who were Thorns at the 2019 World Cup — Christine Sinclair and Lindsey Horan — are still with the club.

The shift goes well beyond the roster. Coach Mark Parsons managed the absence of Sinclair, Horan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Crystal Dunn differently than he did in 2019, this time sticking with the pressure-oriented system that has become the Thorns' calling card and expecting the players to execute.

In fact, of all the many lessons Parsons said that 2019 taught him, the most important one was to not listen to opinions about who should be playing.

"The players are going to tell you they want to and need to play. That's their job. You're also going to have people unhappy that (certain) players aren't playing as much as people think they should be, whether that's teammates or staff or fans," Parsons said.

"Ignore the noise. That's what I learned in 19," Parsons said. "Take care of your athletes, take care of your people, listen to them, but also make decisions that's best for the short, medium and long term."

One of the ways the Thorns did that this season was to give players time after the Olympics to get away from the game.

"Mark, upon our return put no pressure on us," Sinclair said. "He gave us some time off to recover, to see some family that we haven't seen probably pre-COVID. And, the team while we were gone obviously killed it. When we came back, at least for me, I didn't feel the pressure (to play.

"The team is so good with or without the players that went to the Olympics. Honestly, coming back (to Portland) it was just about how can we help the team continue on this roll?"

After the 2019 World Cup, Dunn helped North Carolina to another NWSL title. But, even going through it for a third time this year, she said that shifting focus from a major international tournament back to the NWSL is difficult because of the physical and emotional investment players make for a World Cup or Olympics.

Dunn is thankful she had more than a week to decompress before returning to the Thorns.

"Being in my own space, not thinking about soccer, not kicking a ball, it really helped me mentally just reset," she said. "Because what we all went through in the Olympics was a lot, just the travel and the intensity of every game" was emotionally draining.

Dunn is recharged coming back to the Thorns because she gets to play the attacking role she loves, rather than as an outside back for the national team.

"I'm always filled with joy when I get to play in the midfield," Dunn said. "So, I'm just wrapping my head around being in a new space on the field again."

It should be noted that Dunn is still new to the Thorns, still learning how she can best contribute to the team.

Horn said she knows how difficult it can be to rejoin a team at midseason, especially one that is clicking the way the Thorns have. Her approach to rejoining the Thorns is to "remain present and give everything that I have every day."

She said the respect of teammates must be earned, again. "We've got to come back and work just as hard, if not more, and work for them," Horan said.

In fact, it's the work put in by players such as Angela Salem, Meghan Klingenberg, Kelli Hubly, Marissa Everett, Celeste Boureille and others — including a trio of exciting young forwards — that make this Thorns team fun to watch and easy to pull for.

Parsons, who is in his final weeks as the Thorns coach before taking on a new challenge coaching the Netherlands women's national team, has talked all season about focusing on the process and on improving performance regardless of results.

"I think it's important to have a clear vision and put everything into that vision, while being a good person and giving everyone love and support," Parsons said. "I think this was the biggest lesson from '19: ignore the noise. Stick to your principles, the way that you and the staff and the players have decided to go to work. Be smart. Because I think things get worse when you move away from who you are."

So far, the results have been consistently good and the performances, while less consistent, have at times been scintillating.

"We want to finish out the season well, keep winning trophies," Horan said, adding that she and her fellow Olympians will "do whatever we possibly can do to help and improve and make our team stronger."

Timbers this week — After an emotional night in Seattle on Sunday in a 2-0 win that saw key midfielder Eryk Williamson suffer a severe knee injury, Portland will try to follow the win over the West's top team with one over the team at the bottom of the conference when they visit Houston on Friday

{loadposition sub-article-02}