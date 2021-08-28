Natural Gas and Biogas Market Is Going To Boom | Chevron, Shell, Total

Natural gas markets have gapped higher to kick off the trading week, and then fell immediately. That being said, the market looks very likely to continue going higher over the intermediate term, because quite frankly this is a market that is essentially on fire. Keep in mind that the heat wave in the United States continued to push demand higher, and as soon as that was starting to subside, hurricanes started showing up. In other words, this has been a bit of a “perfect storm” for natural gas pricing to go higher.