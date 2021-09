Saturday’s game marks Liberty’s annual Hall of Fame weekend where the Flames will welcome five new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame. This will be the 13th class inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame, and they will be honored during special ceremonies surrounding the football game against Campbell on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The five-member class includes Kyrie (Dorn) Adams (volleyball), Pat Bussey (wrestling), Robert Karlsson (golf), Megan (Frazee) Leuzinger (women’s basketball), and James McKnight (football/track & field). With the five new members, the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame now has 68 members who have each played a key role in helping Liberty grow from an NCCAA program in 1972 to its current status as a member of the NCAA Division I and FBS in football.