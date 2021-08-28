Robert David Minder, 61, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away on August 25, 2021, due to a farming accident, doing what he loved. Dave was born on July 24, 1960, in Canton, Ohio, a son of Robert Minder and Donna Cochran Minder. Dave had been employed as a union pipefitter for local 565. He married Becky Lang Minder on October 17 1992. He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Morgan (Billy) Tebay; three sons, Jake (Taylor) Minder, Mitchell Minder, and Toby Minder; two granddaughters, Claire Minder and Scout Tebay; two sisters, Tammy (Randy) Wagner and Vesta (Harvey) Hall. One half sister, Marta Minder, two step siblings Randy Rutherford and April Pryor, a step mother Louella Minder and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Lawrence and Minerva Minder, who helped raise him and his sisters.