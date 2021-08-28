County discusses cyber security

The recent cyber attack on Memorial Health System has officials contemplating potential attacks on Washington County. “We meet with (county IT director) Donnie Rader periodically about the issue and we met with him immediately after we heard about Marietta Hospital,” said County Commission President Kevin Ritter. “Our question to him was ‘how do you feel about our security?’ Donnie said ‘if they want to get in, they will. Whether that’s us or a Fortune 500 company, they’re going to get in.'”