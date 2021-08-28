The Latest: Last Italian flight with Afghan refugees arrives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Chaos is still unfolding in Afghanistan as thousands of families try to flee the country. The Minnesota Department of Human Services reports 35 Afghan refugees have already arrived as of August 16 and up to 65 refugees have been granted Special Immigrant Visas (SIV). Many Americans await the arrival of Afghan refugees, including Nasreen Sajady. Sajady’s family is from Afghanistan. Her parents came to the U.S. in the 1970s and have made it a mission to help those seeking refuge. “We’re all definitely paying close attention to what’s going on right now,” Sajady said. “We’re trying to figure out how to...