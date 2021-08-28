Cancel
The Latest: Last Italian flight with Afghan refugees arrives

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan has landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

