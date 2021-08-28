Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Master your bath

By JENNIFER HALL Josephine
KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathrooms often have been an afterthought when it comes to decorating. But in the age of self-care, more and more people are focused on the room that helps you prepare for your day and unwind. From tub caddies and automatic soap dispensers to hidden storage and shower rooms, trends in...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Plumbing#Brass#Thrift Store#Energy Efficiency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Posted by
Gin Lee

4 steps to help declutter your home

4 steps to help declutter your home.Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Are you a packrat? Do you save everything believing you may need it all at a later date; even though you don't need the items now? Is your house popping at the seams because it's cluttered with so many belongings? Or are you simply unorganized?
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...
Interior DesignSouthlake Style

Classic Kitchen Cabinets

No matter how big or extravagant your kitchen area is, an eclectic collection of cabinets is essential for any cooking environment. Whether you’re storing a variety of seasonal spices or putting away the dishes, here are some things to consider when installing cabinets into your kitchen. APPETIZING APPEARANCES. You don’t...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A Graphic Designer’s Bristol Home Features a Limewash Wall, Cool Coffee Spot, Glass Conservatory, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Graphic designer Claire Latchem and her music director partner, Dan Broadley, bought their home in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit. When the UK went into lockdown, Claire was furloughed for four months, which gave her a lot of time to do up the house and document it online. Claire has been very hands on when it came to the renovation, from coming up with the ideas to executing them herself. “I’m the type of person that wants to crack on and do things myself but I often psych myself out if I don’t have a clear idea of the steps needed,” Claire explains. “I usually watch a lot of tutorials on something before I decide to go for it. My dad was always the hands-on DIYer of the house and we used to watch a lot of home improvement shows together when I was growing up. I regularly wish I could call him for advice but to his credit, my brother Chris has helped enormously over the last year or so.”
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Garden-Focused Residential Homes

Querétaro-based studio Gestalt Associates have completed a home design with a pronounced focus on light, air, and greenery. Located in Querétaro, Mexico, Frame House is made of brick and concrete and comprises a series of asymmetrically stacked rectangular volumes. The house is built around an interior courtyard and stairwell that sits in the middle of the structure. Its design is in part informed by the colonial villas found within the city of Querétaro. The distinct layout of these villas - garden courtyards, distinct gathering points - is emulated in the design of Frame House.
Moab, UTTrendHunter.com

Unpolished Residential Designs

Studio Upwall Architects has designed a desert house in Moab, Utah, with a unique weathering steel roof. The home sits in the desert and overlooks striking panoramic views of the red rock cliffs. Named the Sunny Acres Residence, the architects chose rusted steel and weathered wood cladding to line the residence's roof, creating an unpolished exterior aesthetic. Studio Upwall made this design to protect the structure from the harsh climate and emulate the surrounding mountain range's color palette. Thus, producing an aesthetically pleasing and site-conscious design.
Indianapolis, INCurrent Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: A modern master bath in Indy

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated master bath with sleek, modern finishes. Floating vanities in a warm maple finish replaced the floor-based cabinetry. LED lighting was added below for additional ambiance. Dark gray granite was used for the...
Lifestylepinalcentral.com

Holten: The birth of bathing

How often do you take a bath or shower? Is it daily, weekly, monthly or never?. Yesterday we were roaming about the countryside near my hometown, located just a stone’s throw from the Canadian and Montana borders. And while doing so we drove by the site of my grandfather’s original homestead.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Master Gardener: There's an easy fix for twig girdlers eating your tree

While mowing the yard I saw several small branches on the ground that looked like they had been chewed off. What kind of insect “chews” off branches? — S.A. The insect you are talking about is likely the twig girdler (oncideres cingulata). I must admit that twig girdlers are one of my favorite insects. They are not my favorite because they can be destructive, but because of the process they go through to birth the next generation of twig girdlers. Their life cycle fits in the “nature is amazing” category in my book. Let me explain why.
GardeningPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ever Wonder What It Takes To Be A Master Gardener? See How Green Your Thumb Is

Did you find yourself trying to grow plants in your backyard last year, even though you’ve never done it before? Or maybe you are someone who really loves gardening and you spent even more time in your gardens last year than ever before. Well, if you have a passion for gardening, or if you are just wanting to learn more about horticulture, or maybe you have an obsession with learning more about how to create a pollinator garden? You might want to consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Luminous Kitchen Designs

Jean Nouvel, a Paris-based architect, collaborated with Copenhagen-based brand Reform to create a light-filled kitchen design. The kitchen boasts a contemporary luminous aesthetic which the partnership achieved by weaving minimalist Danish design references into Nouvel's bold stylizing elements. Jean Nouvel is known for his playful and minimalistic artistic expression. His...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Stressed? Forest bathing might be your answer to relax

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Forest bathing isn’t what you think. It’s just the therapeutic act of spending time in a forest. It can be done by walking slowly outside in nature and listening to your surrounding environment. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
Interior Designthethreetomatoes.com

Organize Your Home with these 101 Hacks, Part 2: Bed, bath, and beyond

“For every minute spent in organizing, an hour is earned.”. Part 2 of a 3-part series. Part 1 covered ground rules, entryway, and kitchen/pantry. Part 2 covers bedroom/closets, bathroom, car, and basement/garage; and Part 3, papers and sentimental items. Enjoy!. With this series of 101 organizing hacks, we’re setting you...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Most Beautiful Shower Curtains To Style Your Bathroom

Shower curtains are one of those elements that seem to have to make a bathroom ugly in the face of the always omnipresent screen. But whether it is for space, because you are renting, for the economy, to give privacy to a freestanding bathtub, or because it is for a second bathroom at home, shower curtains are essential in many homes.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

WHAT IS THE USE OF A DECORATIVE JOIST HANGER?

Originally Posted On: https://www.oldwestiron.com/blogs/news/what-is-the-use-of-a-decorative-joist-hanger. When designing a new addition to your home, it can be difficult to find the balance between functional and fashionable. While everyone wants their rafters or flooring to be secure, ugly brackets or unpolished hangers can ruin the look of a room or outdoor space. This...
Interior DesignKPVI Newschannel 6

Window treatments a way to update a home

In the world of home design and improvement, window treatments are a major feature to consider. If you’re new to this, window treatments are simply the type of material you choose to cover or partially cover a window. It’s all about your particular taste and preference. Blinds, shades, drapes, wood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy