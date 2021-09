David Lipsky’s mettle held out longer than his metal during the first round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Thursday at the Ohio State Scarlet Course. Lipsky broke the face of his titanium driver on his last hole of the day, which may have contributed to his drive sailing into the left rough, but the 33-year-old Northwestern graduate got up and down from behind the green to finish at 8 under par and head to Friday’s second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals tied with Stephan Jaeger after matching 63s.