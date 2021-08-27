Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is Coming to Rittenhouse Square and Fishtown This Fall!

Wilder, a 150-Seat Restaurant, Bar and Private Dining Space is Coming to Rittenhouse Square!. This fall, chef-restaurateur Brett Naylor along with his wife and partner Nicole Barrick will open Wilder, a three-story, 150-seat restaurant, bar, and private event space in Rittenhouse Square (2009-2011 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103). Originally set to open in early 2020 but paused due to COVID, Naylor and Barrick are excited to resume their full-scale renovation of the historic space, previously the Philadelphia Academy of Social Dance, that combines an original carriage house and townhome into one sprawling 4500-square-foot dining establishment. At Wilder, guests may enjoy nightly dinner at the bar or in the first and second floor dining rooms with lunch and brunch to follow. The restaurant’s third floor may be reserved for intimate dinner parties, secluded from the main dining areas. Naylor and Barrick chose the name Wilder to signify the fresh bounty of ingredients they like to source, cook and eat, a name that also aptly describes their vision for the space – one that naturally evolves as you move through, a meaningful progression that is also free and unrestrained.