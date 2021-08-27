Cancel
Restaurants

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is Coming to Rittenhouse Square and Fishtown This Fall!

By Hec
wooderice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is Coming to Fishtown This Fall!. One can never have too many ice cream choices right? Well, it looks like Fishtown is getting a new ice cream joint this fall. Jeni’s Splendid Ice cream which began in Ohio has grown to over 40 storefronts which include cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Austin, and Tampa among others will now be springing up in Philly.

Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

New fall flavor introduced at Johnson's Real Ice Cream - it's not pumpkin spice

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Johnson's Real Ice Cream is Central Ohio’s 4th generation family-owned and most complete ice cream company— is launching a new flavor just in time for fall— CARAMEL PIE! It’s Johnson’s family recipe vanilla ice cream with a creamy caramel ripple, graham cracker crunch, and chocolate covered caramel cups.
Philadelphia, PAwooderice.com

Wilder, a 150-Seat Restaurant, Bar and Private Dining Space is Coming to Rittenhouse Square!

Wilder, a 150-Seat Restaurant, Bar and Private Dining Space is Coming to Rittenhouse Square!. This fall, chef-restaurateur Brett Naylor along with his wife and partner Nicole Barrick will open Wilder, a three-story, 150-seat restaurant, bar, and private event space in Rittenhouse Square (2009-2011 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103). Originally set to open in early 2020 but paused due to COVID, Naylor and Barrick are excited to resume their full-scale renovation of the historic space, previously the Philadelphia Academy of Social Dance, that combines an original carriage house and townhome into one sprawling 4500-square-foot dining establishment. At Wilder, guests may enjoy nightly dinner at the bar or in the first and second floor dining rooms with lunch and brunch to follow. The restaurant’s third floor may be reserved for intimate dinner parties, secluded from the main dining areas. Naylor and Barrick chose the name Wilder to signify the fresh bounty of ingredients they like to source, cook and eat, a name that also aptly describes their vision for the space – one that naturally evolves as you move through, a meaningful progression that is also free and unrestrained.
Costa Mesa, CAorangecoast.com

Q&A With the Co-Owners of Stella Jean’s Ice Cream in Costa Mesa

Steven: I handle the day-to-day operations, from staff culture to quality control. It’s an all-encompassing role. Gan focuses more on the chef-y stuff: research and development and creating new and exciting experiences with our flavors. And together, we have a vetting process. I think we balance each other really well.
Mashed

The Ice Cream Brands Andrew Zimmern Swears By

As the host of "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern is known for trying things you don't typically see on the kitchen table in the United States. Some of his favorite dishes from the show, which ended in 2018, include grilled cow udders and tuna spines, he shared on the Travel Channel. The culinary personality also makes a point to teach his son to be an open-minded eater, feeding him cultural treats like guinea pig and all kinds of seafood (via Today). While you might be used to watching Zimmern eat things you've never heard of, some of his most beloved foods are more common than you would think.
Philadelphia, PAwooderice.com

Philly’s Sushi Whisperer Kevin Yanaga Debuts Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown!

Philly’s Sushi Whisperer Kevin Yanaga Debuts Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown!. Glu Hospitality and Philly’s Sushi Whisperer Kevin Yanaga announce the opening of Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown at 1832 Frankford Avenue. Yanaga brings over 10 years of experience in the the top sushi restaurants in the region, including at Izakaya at Borgata, Double Knot, Pod, Morimoto and Zama. After working with Stephen Starr, Michael Schulson and some of the biggest names in the business, Yanaga will now open his very first restaurant as Executive Chef and Partner. For his first outing, Yanaga will debut two concepts under one roof. Izakaya by Yanaga will open first just in time for fall dining season, followed by chef’s tasting room Omakase by Yanaga in late fall. Izakaya will open for a Labor Day Weekend preview on Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm nightly. After closing for Labor Day and additional interior work, Izakaya will officially open for regular daily service starting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 with weekly hours running Wednesday to Sunday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm nightly.
Larchmont, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Larchmont’s Alchimista Spiked Ice Cream Is Like Happy Hour, But Better

Westchester ice cream lovers are in high spirits thanks to this new, alcohol-infused frozen treat that takes dessert to the next level. If you asked Gabriela Baumatz what makes her happy, the answer is nearly automatic: watching someone eat her handcrafted, spiked ice cream. “Seeing people’s faces when they try the ice cream is so exciting because they instantly love it,” says the newly incorporated business owner. “I want to give someone a special moment of joy.”
DFW Community News

Morgan’s Ice Cream

Morgan’s Ice Cream, 321 S Main St, FW. 817-615-9999. Noon-10pm Sun, 4pm-9pm Tue-Thu, 2pm-10pm Fri, noon-10pm Sat. Strawberry and buttercake, cinnamon and oatmeal cookie crumbles, vanilla and honey — these are just some of the flavor combinations being churned out by Morgan’s Ice Cream, owned by the same couple who created the Dwell Coffee and Biscuits chain. The former home of Gypsy Scoops has been renovated by Jeff and Stephanie Brannon to operate as an independent creamery specializing in out-of-this-world ice cream.
Rachel Yerks

Local Favorite: Fudgy's Ice Cream - Amenia, NY

We all have certain restaurants and food spots we are incredibly biased about, whether we grew up going to them, worked there at some point, or have a singular, good memory associated with the place. Although I am incredibly biased about Fudgy's Ice Cream, my family, friends, and the vast majority of my out-of-state friends also give it high marks.
Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

I scream, you scream, we all scream for … mac and cheese?. Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it. The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product. That company is selling $12...

