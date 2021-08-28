Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

Corydon Times-Republican
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh has described her role on 'Grey's Anatomy' as "traumatic" as it earned her a whole new level of stardom.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

I needed therapy after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame

Sandra Oh needed to see a doctor after she played one for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The 50-year-old Canadian native stopped by “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and spoke about her rise to fame while starring in the ABC medical drama. Oh revealed she had to see a therapist to deal with her “traumatic” experience.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star gives big update on season 18 filming

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has shared an exciting update on the show's 18th season. On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a video of herself in the Grey's make-up chair with the caption: "Guess what time it is?" and the hashtag #GreysSeason18, meaning filming is now officially underway. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Is Already Returning To TV For An Exciting New Project

Considering Grey's Anatomy only had two episodes left to air in Season 17 following longtime star Jesse Williams' highly publicized exit on May 20, the ABC drama's fans didn't technically have very long to reflect on his absence within the show, and it's assumed that the Jackson Avery-sized void will be more of a noticeable element in Season 18 this fall. But the actor's fans need not feel as if he'll be missing from the medium forever, as Williams has already lined up his next big TV project.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh Fire Up 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans With Epic New Twitter Exchange

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh can't stop and won't stop bringing up the past. As fans who follow the duo on social media know all too well, the actors and real-life friends love to reminisce about the on-screen drama between their iconic Grey's Anatomy characters. Ellen, of course, continues to star on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Meredith Grey, whose character had an affair with Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season one while he was still married to Kate's character, Dr. Addison Shepherd.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Peter Gallagher Joins GREY'S ANATOMY Season 18

I can’t believe that Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air! I actually used to watch the show in its early days, but it’s been years since then and I have no idea what’s going on now. I normally wouldn’t even bother to post any news regarding the series, but...
Murray, KYMurray State News

Alum hired on Grey’s Anatomy as writer’s PA

A Murray State graduate was hired on the production crew for the television series Grey’s Anatomy. Krista Vernoff, the showrunner for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, approached Jordyn Rowland with an opportunity to work as a writers’ production assistant. Rowland said per her contract, she is not able to answer...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Meredith Grey is The Best Character on Grey’s Anatomy

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that nearly everyone on Grey’s Anatomy has their own bundle of issues that they had to deal with during the course of the show, or that none of them is one hundred percent perfect, but some of them were definitely better than others. Meredith Grey was someone that didn’t have the best upbringing since her father left when she was very young and her mother was more concerned about her career than her daughter for much of her life. As a lot of people can probably guess this didn’t really give Meredith a lot to look forward to since she was a bit rebellious in high school and then in college, yet she still pulled good grades and was able to push forward in a way that saw her succeed and do what she wanted. When her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease though her course was pretty well set since she went into the medical field. One could say that her mother’s plight inspired her, made her feel guilty, or many other explanations that might sound better to those that come up with them. But the point is that she was set on her path and determined to do everything she could to make it happen.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV SeriesCNET

Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh is returning as Addison Montgomery

Over the course of 17 seasons, there's a lot of drama that Shonda Rhimes has inflicted on the people of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy. From devastating heartache to natural disasters and more, the show has had it all. But just when you thought it had thrown all its surprises at you, now it's bringing back a fan favorite.
TV Seriesactionnewsnow.com

Kate Walsh set to appear in new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'

After a season that saw a lot of returns, "Grey's Anatomy" will see another familiar face in its upcoming 18th season. Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Forbes Montgomery in the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, is set to scrub in once again, ABC confirmed to CNN. Walsh is slated to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming new season, according to TVLine.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Kate Walsh finally returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Season 18 starts September 30

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kate Walsh is set to return to this ABC medical drama almost a decade after her last appearance. The fan favorite has signed on for an arc on season 18, which premieres on September 30. We don’t know how many episodes will feature her character, Addison Montgomery. But fingers crossed that this recurring role could expand into a series regular slot. Walsh first appeared as Addison, the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in a season 1 finale showdown with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). The actress made such an impact that show creator Shonda Rhimes soon signed...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kate Walsh Announced Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' in the Best Way

She’s back! Almost 10 years since she last walked through the doors of Seattle Grace Hospital (also known as Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and its more recent name Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery. But Walsh’s return wasn’t announced via any old press release. In fact, the actress got pretty creative with her big announcement, and it is absolutely epic. In a TikTok video, which Walsh also shared to Instagram, the actress did a viral dance going around social media, along with the captions “Questions I frequently get asked…’Will you ever come...
CelebritiesABC 4

Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy and ABBA releases a new album

On Good Things Utah this morning – Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans – this news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram video posted Thursday. In the short clip, she says, “I bet you’d thought you’d seen the last of me.” The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, posted a response in the comments sure to stir up some intrigue: “Lets give them what they want…..quality TV drama.”
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jessica Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s AnatomyAs in all long series, the characters go through their cycles. This does not mean that fans will easily tolerate or accept the departure of an actor they love very much. What happened with Jessica Capshaw, responsible for interpreting Arizona Robbins, was no exception. Many regretted that in the 14th season of the series they had to say goodbye to the medical drama of ABC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy