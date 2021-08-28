Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Juventus vs. Empoli: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerie A Matchday 2 will see struggling Juventus host Empoli on Saturday after both teams failed to win on Matchday 1. Juve blew a 2-0 lead against Udinese to kick off the season, while Empoli fell 3-1 to Lazio with the Roman club scoring all of their goals in the first half. Another failure to win will put even more pressure on a Juventus team in transition with Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the air.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Serie A Matchday 2#Matchday 1#Udinese#Roman#Manchester United#Caesars Sportsbook#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Juventus 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Juventus eyeing Paul Pogba reunion

Juventus may have just lost their best player in Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, but they’re already looking to grab one of their other mainstays next summer. The Old Lady is eyeing a move for former midfielder Paul Pogba, via Tuttosport. The Frenchman’s current deal with the Red Devils runs out in 2022.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Video – The best 50 Juventus goals at the Allianz Stadium

This month, Juventus will celebrate the 10th years anniversary of the Allianz Stadium which was inaugurated on the 8th of September 2011 in a friendly match against Notts County. Few days later, the Bianconeri hosted Parma for the first official match at their new venue, and Andrea Pirlo assisted Stephan...
SoccerYardbarker

Could Mandzukic join Allegri’s staff at Juventus?

On Thursday, Juventus fans received the news of Mario Mandzukic’s retirement from the sport. Perhaps an understandable news considering his struggles in the last two years, but still a sad one. The Bianconeri supporters had always been fond of the Croatian who always gave his heart out while wearing the...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier and will attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)
Premier Leaguerealsport101.com

Cristiano Ronaldo receives HUGE new 99 OVR SBC in FUT 21

Another incredible SBC just landed in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been one of the signings of the summer, and he is set to receive a new card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team too!. The new card will be the first since his return...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan’s opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan.☀ O M̲e̲l̲h̲o̲r̲ ̲M̲a̲r̲c̲a̲d̲o̲r̲...
SoccerYardbarker

Rayo Vallecano succeeding on the field but battling trouble off it

Rayo Vallecano got their first top flight win since beating Real Madrid in April 2019 over the weekend with an emphatic and dominant 4-0 victory over Granada. However, despite the momentous occasion, only 583 Franjirojo fans turned up at the Estadio de Vallecas to watch their team’s first home win of the season — even though the capacity limit was around 2,000.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Radamel Falcao 'closes in on shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano as the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker agrees to terminate his contract with Galatasaray'

Radamel Falcao is reportedly close to sealing a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker is currently with Turkish club Galatasaray, who he joined from the Red Devils in 2019. But Spanish journalist Juan Pablo Murillo reports the 35-year-old is closing in...
SoccerYardbarker

Atletico Madrid signs Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann of Macon, France is returning to Atletico Madrid according to BBC on Wednesday. The 30-year-old forward originally played for Atletico from 2014 to 2019, before playing the last three seasons with FC Barcelona in La Liga action. Griezmann had 94 goals in 180 games with Atletico from 2014...
SoccerESPN

Radamel Falcao returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano

Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer after his contract with Galatasaray was terminated. Falcao, 35, joined Gala in 2019 and spent two seasons in Turkey but is best known for his spells with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. He also played for Manchester United and Chelsea on loan.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Ronaldo, Foden, Camavinga, Neymar, Kessie

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Mirror) Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus this summer, but no offer was made, allowing the Portugal forward, 36, to make an emotional return to Manchester United. (Goal)

Comments / 0

Community Policy