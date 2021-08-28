Juventus vs. Empoli: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Serie A Matchday 2 will see struggling Juventus host Empoli on Saturday after both teams failed to win on Matchday 1. Juve blew a 2-0 lead against Udinese to kick off the season, while Empoli fell 3-1 to Lazio with the Roman club scoring all of their goals in the first half. Another failure to win will put even more pressure on a Juventus team in transition with Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the air.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0