Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson, ND

Dickinson fall to Jamestown in opening game

By Josiah C. Cuellar
The Dickinson Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dickinson Midgets’ football team were looking to erase the memories of last year’s 1-6 season as they welcomed fellow Class A West member Jamestown to their home turf. It wasn’t the start to the season they had hoped for as Dickinson were unable to fend off the Blue Jays, who walked away with a 19-7 victory. The Midgets’ tried to establish their run game early, but couldn't generate enough offense. A short field gifted Dickinson their only score, but were unable to do any damage to the scoreboard outside of that.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
Dickinson, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Blue Jays#Bismarck Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy