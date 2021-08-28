Dickinson fall to Jamestown in opening game

The Dickinson Midgets’ football team were looking to erase the memories of last year’s 1-6 season as they welcomed fellow Class A West member Jamestown to their home turf. It wasn’t the start to the season they had hoped for as Dickinson were unable to fend off the Blue Jays, who walked away with a 19-7 victory. The Midgets’ tried to establish their run game early, but couldn't generate enough offense. A short field gifted Dickinson their only score, but were unable to do any damage to the scoreboard outside of that.