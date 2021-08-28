Cancel
Seaside, OR

Lewis and Clark Salt Makers reenact historic salt making event Sept. 11-12

cannonbeachgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when you run out of salt – and the nearest store is more than 2,000 miles away?. When the explorers of the Lewis and Clark expedition arrived at the Pacific coast in 1805, they needed salt to preserve meat, along with adding a little flavor to their meals. But the supply of salt, which they acquired in St. Louis, before they began their long and arduous voyage across the vast American West, was exhausted.

