West Central opens season with 8-6 win over Triopia
The West Central football team took an 8-6 lead into the second half and blocked a late field goal try to hang on for an 8-6 win at Triopia Friday night. “I guess it was kind of a didn’t know what to expect with some of the new faces we’ve got on both sides of the ball for us, but the kids came out and played hard, and I think we were able to gather some experience this evening,” West Central coach Matt Coultas said.www.myjournalcourier.com
