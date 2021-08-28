West Central opens season with 8-6 win over Triopia

West Fargo Sheyenne took everything the Mustangs could on the ground in their 34-0 win over Grand Forks Central on Friday at Cushman Field. “Any time you lose it hurts and it should hurt, that’s the competitor in you, but a lot of times its never as bad as you think it is,” Central coach Bill Lorenz said after the loss. “I think we did some good things tonight, but they took it to us. They were a lot more physical than we were and their ground game took care of us."