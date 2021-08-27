Hey there, I’m LSA’s new Peace Corps Coverdell Fellow, Michael Quiring

Welcome the newest member to the Living Streets Alliance team! Michael Quiring, a returned Peace Corps volunteer and graduate student at the University of Arizona, enjoys actively engaging with his community and developing sustainable programs along the way. Serving in the East African country Tanzania from 2015-2017 as an education volunteer, Michael was exposed a variety of community and health development programs that he continues to explore today. With his graduate degree in Public Health, Michael hopes to better serve under resourced communities once his time at University of Arizona is complete. When he has free time, Michael enjoys spending his time outdoors or enjoying local cuisine. He can be found rock climbing, bicycling, fly fishing, or enjoying a new dish with friends and family.