Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hey there, I’m LSA’s new Peace Corps Coverdell Fellow, Michael Quiring

livingstreetsalliance.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome the newest member to the Living Streets Alliance team! Michael Quiring, a returned Peace Corps volunteer and graduate student at the University of Arizona, enjoys actively engaging with his community and developing sustainable programs along the way. Serving in the East African country Tanzania from 2015-2017 as an education volunteer, Michael was exposed a variety of community and health development programs that he continues to explore today. With his graduate degree in Public Health, Michael hopes to better serve under resourced communities once his time at University of Arizona is complete. When he has free time, Michael enjoys spending his time outdoors or enjoying local cuisine. He can be found rock climbing, bicycling, fly fishing, or enjoying a new dish with friends and family.

www.livingstreetsalliance.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsa#The University Of Arizona#East African#Public Health
Related
Saint Lawrence County, NYinformnny.com

St. Lawrence University offering new Peace Corps Prep program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is partnering with the Peace Corps to offer a new program to students. The University has is set to launch its Peace Corps Prep program. This certificate program teaches students sector-specific skills, language proficiency, intercultural competence and leadership. St. Lawrence added that the...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

RIT receives Peace Corps Prep college designation

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rochester Institute of Technology is offering new courses for students aimed at helping them learn more about serving the global community. The university was designated as a Peace Corps Prep college. This will allow students to take specific courses aimed at providing a glimpse of the kinds of services offered by the Peace Corps.
PoliticsPress Democrat

Close to Home: Peace Corps service needed now more than ever

Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day that President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the agency. Kennedy deepened our nation’s values of service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and learning by those who served. I am proud to be one of 31,752 from California who have served in the Peace Corps, joining more than 240,000 nationwide over these past 60 years.
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College professor launches $2M research project

Dr. Ian Church, assistant professor of philosophy at Hillsdale College, has received a three-year, $2.3-million grant from the John Templeton Foundation that aims to establish experimental philosophy of religion as a new, authentic area of research. Church is the principal investigator of the project, titled “Launching Experimental Philosophy of Religion,”...
SocietyLaredo Morning Times

$900K TAMIU grant to explore body composition among Hispanics

A new $929,500 grant from the National Institutes of Health will fund a four-year research project at Texas A&M International University that looks at body composition among Hispanics. TAMIU president Dr. Pablo Arenaz said that this particular grant sets a historic precedent at the university. “While the university has received...
Orono, MEBangor Daily News

UMaine education professor named NSF program director

ORONO — Asli Sezen-Barrie, an associate professor of curriculum, assessment and instruction in the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development, has been named rotating program director of the National Science Foundation’s Division for Research on Learning in Formal and Informal Settings. Sezen-Barrie, who joined UMaine’s faculty in...
HealthPosted by
Meridian Star

Anderson recognized by American Diabetes Association

Anderson Diabetes Center has received recognition from the American Diabetes Association for outstanding service as a Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program. The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate is a prestigious honor that represents the center’s ability to provide high-quality education, which is an essential component of an effective diabetes treatment program.
ScienceScience Friday

Meet Science Friday’s Sixth Cohort Of Educator Collaborators

Educator Collaborative, Educator Leadership Opportunity. We’re extremely pleased to present to you the sixth cohort of the Science Friday Educator Collaborative Program, where some of the most innovative teachers in the country work with us to publish an educational resource for learners inside and outside the classroom. This group of educators has truly pushed through a tough year and are still meeting their students with questions and curiosity!
Madison, WIcwbradio.com

UW-System Celebrating High Vaccination Rates of Students and Staff

(WMTV) The University of Wisconsin is celebrating meeting or exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination goals among students and staff heading into the fall semester. According to numbers released Thursday, nine in ten people in the Madison campus community are fully vaccinated. Among students, UW numbers show 91 percent of the ones who will attend in-person classes on campus have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 88 percent have already completed their series and the subsequent two-week waiting period.
CollegesFulton Sun

Westminster to host diverse speakers in Hancock Symposium

A reading from the 2021 U.S. Poet Laureate along with presentations about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine development, gender equality and the meaning in life in troubled times are among the many topics to be explored by 25 international experts during Westminster College's upcoming Hancock Symposium. The symposium, Sept. 14-16, will feature...
HealthPosted by
Hays Post

🎥 National designation renewed for KU Alzheimer's research center

The University of Kansas Medical Center has announced that the National Institute on Aging has renewed the University of Kansas Alzheimer's Disease Research Center's (KU ADRC) national designation. The accompanying five-year grant will provide more than $15 million for the KU ADRC through 2026. "The University of Kansas is proud...
CollegesPosted by
Lootpress

New school, data sciences major at WVU enhances programs across campus

Recognizing the growing intersection of humanities, social sciences, and STEM, West Virginia University has established a new School of Mathematical and Data Sciences that prepares students for a world where understanding large volumes of data is required in a broad spectrum of professions. The new School has launched an additional...
Kansas Stateksal.com

KSU Grant For Tick Disease Rocky Vaccine

Roman Ganta, director of the Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, has received a $3.681 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his longtime work on tick-borne diseases. The grant supports Ganta’s research into vaccine development for...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Mayo forum addresses vaccine mistrust among the African American community

Vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier in inoculation for individuals of all demographics, but mistrust is especially high among some minority groups. Last week, Mayo Clinic hosted "(Mis)trust in the COVID-19 vaccine in the African American Community," with Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, taking questions from healthcare providers and leaders on how to address vaccine skepticism and fears.
HealthMedCity News

7 ways eConsent can help health researchers achieve better participant engagement

In my many years leading participant recruitment in health research, one of the most common questions I’m asked is, “How do you enable eConsent for health research?” Having led recruitment for a large healthcare partner of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program – a national initiative that endeavors to recruit a diverse one-million-person cohort – I’ve seen first-hand the rapid adoption of eConsent and its ability to spur greater participant engagement.
Medical ScienceThe Manhattan Mercury

NIH gives KSU researcher $3.7M for work on Rocky Mountain spotted fever vaccine

A K-State researcher has received a $3.681 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his longtime work on tick-borne diseases. Roman Ganta, director of the Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, researches vaccine development for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a disease with high mortality rates — 30 to 80% — and primarily caused by the bite of a tick infected with Rickettsia rickettsii. This pathogen infects both dogs and people in the United States and is prevalent in Mexico, Central America and South America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy