Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcbZI_0bfXNTqo00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 22, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Phil Jones after former teammate Rio Ferdinand criticised the 29-year-old earlier this week.

Jones, who has spent an injury-hit decade at the club, played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley earlier this month -- his first game since featuring in last year's FA Cup third round tie against Tranmere Rovers in January.

Ferdinand said Jones "should have gone ages ago" and claimed he was "taking the place of a youth player" as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

"Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries," Solskjaer said. "Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that was out of order completely (from Ferdinand).

"I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage. He's still not 30 years of age. Since I came here he's battled with this knee injury, put his body on the line... he's never done anything but give everything for the club.

"I was out for two years in a three-year period with a knee injury. Phil has battled valiantly... He'll be there. For me as a manager, to see that he can see light at the end of tunnel is great because I've been through the same."

On Friday, United agreed a deal to re-sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, subject to personal terms, visa and a medical. read more

Solskjaer's side, who drew 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Burnley#Tranmere Rovers#Juventus#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand takes aim at 'WASTE OF TIME' Phil Jones as he urges his former team-mate to 'find a new club' and insists Man United should have offloaded the defender YEARS ago

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Phil Jones is blocking a Manchester United academy player from a first team opportunity as he urged the 29-year-old to leave Old Trafford. Jones played for the first time in 19 months in a behind-closed doors friendly against Burnley after being sidelined with a knee injury.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ferdinand: Jones should've left Man Utd ages ago

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has urged Phil Jones to cut ties with the club. Jones, who has been at Old Trafford for over a decade, has been out with a knee problem for 18 months and made his comeback from injury in a friendly against Burnley last week. Ferdinand...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pablo Mari's defending against Romelu Lukaku was an 'EMBARRASSMENT' and he 'didn't know what to do', says Rio Ferdinand... as he jokes the Arsenal defenders were like first years playing against a sixth former

Rio Ferdinand labelled Pablo Mari's defending against Romelu Lukaku an 'embarrassment' and said the Arsenal centre back 'didn't know what to do' to stop the Belgian. The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday, with Lukaku getting the better of the Spaniard for the opening goal. Mari could not...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd defender Jones ready to consider Championship loan

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is ready to consider offers to move out on loan into the Championship. The club's purchase of Raphael Varane has only pushed Jones further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old is now considering his future and would welcome a move to the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I think he overstepped the line': Trevor Sinclair SLAMS Rio Ferdinand for calling injury-hit Phil Jones a 'waste of time' at Manchester United after ex-Red Devils defender told his former team-mate to 'find a new club'

Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Rio Ferdinand for ordering injury-hit Manchester United defender Phil Jones to 'find a new club' as he is a 'waste of time' at Old Trafford. Jones has suffered a nightmare few years on the injury table and played for the first time in 19 months in a behind-closed doors friendly against Burnley last week. The centre-back has two years left on his deal from the four-year contract extension he signed in 2019.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Trevor Sinclair hits out at Rio Ferdinand over Phil Jones comments

“I’m not happy with Rio about that, I think he stepped over the line for me.”. Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Rio Ferdinand over comments he made about Phil Jones during the week. Speaking on his YouTube series, Ferdinand said that if he was currently at United, he wouldn’t...
Rugbychatsports.com

England rugby coach Eddie Jones visits Manchester United to watch training and chat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...days after Norwegian joked football was becoming like rugby due to hefty challenges going unpunished

England rugby head coach Eddie Jones paid a visit to Manchester United's AON complex on Thursday to watch training and talk to staff. The 61-year-old has a good relationship with United coaches and has spoken openly about his love for football. He chatted with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was an interested spectator as United's players were put through their paces.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Rio Ferdinand he is 'completely out of order' for branding Phil Jones 'a waste of space' in the Manchester United squad as he battles his way back from knee surgery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Rio Ferdinand for calling Phil Jones a ‘waste of space’ by telling his former Manchester United teammate he is ‘completely out of order’. Jones played for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half earlier this month in a behind-closed-doors game against Burnley after...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Sinclair blasts Ferdinand for slating Man Utd defender Jones: I'm unhappy with Rio

Trevor Sinclair has rapped former England teammate Rio Ferdinand over his criticism of Manchester United defender Phil Jones. Ferdinand claimed the 29-year-old is taking an academy player's spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and slammed the club and the defender for signing the new deal, with Sinclair claiming the ex-United defender went 'over the line' with his comments.
SoccerYardbarker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives long response to ‘out of order’ Rio Ferdinand comments

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand over his comments on Phil Jones earlier this week. Ferdinand, who left the club in 2014 following the arrival of Louis van Gaal, launched a scathing attack on Jones for no apparent reason. The former Leeds and West Ham star’s comments have now been condemned by Solskjaer, although the Norwegian boss was mindful of choosing his words wisely.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer defends his 'rugby' comments over ref change

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shrugged off criticism after his comments about the change in refereeing this season. Solskjaer has taken issue with Premier League refs being more lenient this term, which has sparked a backlash from many inside the English game. He told VG: "To draw a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy