Humboldt County, CA

Briceland VFD Cancelling This Year’s Fundraiser BBQ Due to COVID Concerns

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegrettably, Briceland VFD is cancelling this year’s fundraiser BBQ due to the ongoing concerns and increased prevalence of Covid-19 in our community. However, as we are, at this time, in the middle of our long-awaited and expensive undertaking of fire station construction, we are in greater need than ever of having a successful and enjoyable fundraising event. So please stay tuned as we look for creative, alternate ways to fundraise. We still have hopes of a champagne and hors d’oeuvres event December 4 with station tours or possibly virtual tours. If you are able to make a donation, or additional donation, at this time, it would greatly help us maintain the crew and continue with construction. Donations can be made on our website, by mail, or by deposit at Vocality Community Credit Union. Orders for engraved bricks can be placed on our website (although the special 12×12 bricks can only be placed through the Department directly… we can send you the form). We will soon have fresh hoodies and T-shirts available on the website as well. Call (or email) the station and leave your address if you didn’t get our recent newsletter or would like a brick order form mailed to you. Thank you to everyone and all the local businesses who have given support. We appreciate you very much!

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

