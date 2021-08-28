Mariners push ahead of Royals in line for guillotine, lose 8-7 in extras
In tonight’s game thread I opined that the Mariners would be in good shape for a win if they got to Bubic enough to get to the soft underbelly of the Royals’ bullpen. As is the case with so many things I say, that turned out to be a classic monkey-paw situation. The Mariners did indeed get to Bubic, tagging him for five runs over the first two innings of tonight’s game. Unfortunately, Bubic was then replaced by hard-throwing Carlos Hernández, initially slated to start tomorrow but being used here in a piggyback-type situation, because the Royals...just have that many starters?www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0