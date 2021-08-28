Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Duquesne Light Warning Customers Concerning Ongoing Scam

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a scam alert being issued for Duquesne Light customers.

The company says customers are reporting getting calls that look like they’re coming from Duquesne Light.

Instead, it’s scammers spoofing their number in order to seem legitimate.

The scammer claims the customer has an unpaid balance, and threatens to terminate service unless the balance is paid up immediately.

Duquesne Light says they will never cut off power the same day because of non-payment.

The company suggests hanging up and calling Duquesne Light directly.

If you’ve been targeted by a scam, don’t hesitate to contact your local police.

