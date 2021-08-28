Cancel
Yuba City, CA

‘Drive Sober’: Mother Has Strong Plea After Drunk Driver Convicted In Son’s Death

By Marlee Ginter
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRrDn_0bfXKfO100

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A jury found a Yuba City woman guilty after a drunken hit and run that killed a 13-year-old boy.  Although relieved justice has been served, the teen’s mother spoke with CBS13 as the family is still understandably heartbroken.

“Everywhere he went everybody knows him. He was just a boisterous, energetic kid.  He was just full of life, you know? He filled up a football stadium with his energy,” said Tara Repka Flores.  “We miss him. We miss him so much and it’s definitely not a fair thing that happened.”

She’s clearly a proud Mom,  Repka Flores still beams talking about her son Alec, but that boisterous personality and big smile were taken so unexpectedly.

“He was only 13 and he had his whole life to live and he only got those short 13 years. People feel sorrow for us, but I feel sorrow for Alec because he didn’t get all the experiences he was supposed to get, you know?” said Flores.

In October 2019, Constance Addison drove into Alec while he was walking to school and then took off. Investigators discovered that Addison was drunk and driving with her three children in the car.

“It’s hard to believe that the mother of some other kids at school killed my son walking to school,” said Repka Flores. “I wish that she had done anything else.”

Addison initially pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors say her blood alcohol level .24, three times the legal limit. A jury Friday found her guilty on all counts, including second-degree murder.

“Every day I wake up and I sort of take a short breath with the realization every morning that Alec is gone and the world doesn’t feel quite right without him,” said Repka Flores.

A boy with a soft heart for the underdog, Tara says Alec would’ve wanted this to be a learning lesson for everyone.

“People talk about not drinking and driving but my message to people is to drive sober. Not to drive under .08, but drive sober,” said Repka Flores. “You know there’s an empty seat at the table. We sit down at a restaurant and you get seated at a table for four and we should be four and we’re only three now. It’s sad.”

Addison was also convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death and misdemeanor child endangerment since her kids were in the car.  Her sentencing is set for October 1.

