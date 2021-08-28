Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Opinion: Column: “Enough Already”

By Kenneth B. Lourie
mcleanconnection.com
 8 days ago

As my late mother would have suggested after reading four consecutive weeks of Kenny's column being on the same subject: the second degree burns on my feet, I am finally moving on. Though my feet and mobility have not entirely returned to normal, I am nonetheless finished with this arc and am returning to my regular subject: cancer.

www.mcleanconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Thyroid Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Alimta#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Drug recall: This blood pressure medicine could have carcinogenic chemicals

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a precautionary warning on 25 batches of medicinal productsthat contain Irbersartan. Irbesartan is a drug that is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and kidney disease. Precautionary measure. They’ve recalled the medicines because it has been contaminated...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Underlying Causes of Swollen Legs & What to Do

Have you noticed that your legs and feet are more swollen than usual? If so, there are many potential causes behind this uncomfortable health issue. If anything, figuring out what is behind the swelling can feel like a mystery. However, in most cases, two primary reasons behind this abnormal body change:

Comments / 0

Community Policy