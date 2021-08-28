Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

PA-Task Force 1 Activated Ahead Of Hurricane Ida’s Anticipated Arrival

CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 has been put on alert ahead of Hurricane Ida’s anticipated arrival, which is expected to impact the Gulf Coast.

Governor Wolf announced Friday that two members of the task force have been activated to Baton Rouge, and the rest of the 80-member task force have been put on alert.

“Hurricane Ida is a dangerous storm that is forecast to impact the Gulf Coast. As preparations for landfall commence in the South, our Task Force 1 members are ready to serve wherever they are needed,” Gov. Wolf said. “On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I thank the task force for their willingness to serve in emergencies.”

New Orleans and others areas along the Gulf Coast have been evacuated as the storm could make landfall by late Sunday night.

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
