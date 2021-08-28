Military families meet with Sen. Warnock

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, has made it a goal to visit every military base in the state to learn about the needs of military families.

Warnock met with military families from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Friday, where he heard the same concerns raised at other bases he has visited.

Warnock began the listening session by acknowledging the deaths of at least 13 American service members Thursday at the Kabul, Afghanistan.

He said the attack at the Kabul airport was a “powerful reminder” of the sacrifices made by service members keeping others safe. He then led the audience in a brief prayer after a moment of silence.

He listened to concerns raised about the availability and cost of child care, the challenges of transferring education plans for special needs children, as well as the poor quality and lack of base housing.

The mother of a child with autism said it’s difficult to find quality care because of changes to Tricare, the health insurance program offered to military families. When she can find services, the woman said there is often a long wait to get an appointment for her child.

A man complained about the quality of base housing where he lives. He said a private company managing the complex on base is unresponsive to complaints about mold, air conditioning problems and bad appliances.

“I shouldn’t have to fight for basic rights,” he said.

Warnock said he is focused on improving military housing across the state.

“We have specific housing requests for Georgia,” he said. “We remain vigilant.”

He said he has tried to contact the senator’s office with his concerns about base housing at Kings Bay, with no response. Warnock said his staff gets thousands of letters and emails. A staff member gave the man a business card with contact information.

Warnock said his staff is in the process of establishing regional offices to make it easier to contact him.

“We want to be responsive,” he said. “We are here to respond. We are available to all our constituents.”

Warnock said the American Rescue Plan’s expanded child tax credit will help families.

“It’s not that people don’t want to work,” he said. “Child care is a real issue for families.”

He said child care is infrastructure, and people should not have to make a choice.

“The pandemic has been particularly hard on women,” he said.

A Marine Corps sergeant major serving at Kings Bay said the base infrastructure has not grown, and there are not enough barracks to house his Marines.

“It’s difficult because I cannot provide adequate housing,” he said.

After the meeting, Warnock said he has learned the bases he has toured have had similar needs and issues.

“They need our support,” he said. “We ask so much from so many people.”

The proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill will address many of the issues of military families and everyone in the nation, he said.

“The most important investment we can make is in our military families,” he said. “They need our support.”

Warnock spent much of Friday in Camden County, touring Kings Bay in the afternoon after meeting with some base families.

Warnock said his tour of the Navy base with a fleet of ballistic missile and guided missile submarines was an “eye-opening experience.”

“Georgia is a military state,” he said. “I’m proud of our resources. The most precious resource is our men and women in uniform.”

Warnock expressed his support for the ongoing effort to keep construction of the new Columbia-class submarines on schedule. The base is undergoing a $1 billion renovation in preparation for the first boats to arrive later this decade.

The new fleet will replace the aging Ohio-class submarines ported at Kings Bay and a base in Bangor, Wash. The first boats will be ported at Kings Bay.

Ballistic missile submarines are armed with nuclear missiles that are considered one of the most important deterrents to nuclear war because the submarines spend most of their time at sea under water where they cannot be detected.

Warnock also met with St. Marys officials to discuss the city’s needs. City manager Robert Horton said appreciated Warnock’s visit to the city.

The proposed infrastructure program will address transit, roads, ports, airports and climate change, he said. And funding just won’t go to the larger cities, he said.

“Smaller towns will also get funding,” he said. “I’m going to use my influence.”