Frontline Heroes: Smooth Sailing Through the Storm
When COVID-19 spread across the globe, no one could have predicted the impact it would have on our daily lives, from wearing masks and social distancing to remote learning and working. One of the most affected populations were residents at senior care centers and assisted-living facilities. Keeping their spirits up while also protecting their physical health was a challenge and required all hands on deck to ensure that residents’ daily lives remained as “normal” as possible. Fortunately at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Center-St. Marys, team members such as Cynthia Oakes, BSBA, help to keep the ship sailing smoothly even in choppy water.thebrunswicknews.com
