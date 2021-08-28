Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placerville, CA

Caldor Fire Evacuees Having To Deal With Unhealthy Smoke

By Velena Jones
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxqKE_0bfXKB6L00

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The smoke is dealing another blow to evacuees forced out of their homes. Some are camping outside in the hazardous air.

New measures are in place at a Placerville evacuation shelter to protect evacuees from the smoke. Evacuees tell CBS13 the smoke is the worst in the morning and night.

Kevin Paxton contemplated moving inside of a Grass Valley Church evacuation site but is choosing to sleep in a tent with his family and bird.

“I’ve thought about it but I have my dogs out here and other animals I have to take care of,” said Paxton.

Smoky skies are registering at unhealthy levels for everyone and are already affecting evacuees.

“I started getting dizzy today,” said Kerry, an evacuee.

In Placerville, the smoke was registering off the charts at above 500 — the highest measurement on the air quality index.

“Just don’t breathe too much try to get by without breathing, that’s the key,” said Brad, an evacuee.

We asked the Red Cross what they are doing to help evacuees, including those who are camping outside by choice.

“We have established air scrubbers; they are large blue units that scrub the air for air quality standards, and the second thing, we are distributing N95 masks,” said Red Cross spokesperson Kim Mailes.

Masks are given to the most vulnerable first, with more on the way. Those are measures Holly, an evacuee who has asthma, is happy to see.

“If I had to be outside breathing it all day long, I think I would really have some problems,” she said.

It’s a smoky situation that evacuees hope will clear soon.

“I just want to go home,” said Kevin.

The Red Cross implemented these new changes at all of their four evacuation sites for Caldor Fire victims today. There is still availability at each shelter, but only one of them accepts pets.

The Red Cross is working with state and local partners to adjust as necessary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Camping#Pets#Grass Valley Church#The Red Cross#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Strawberry, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Smoke Slowing Caldor Fire As Flames Approach Town of Strawberry

STRAWBERRY (CBS13) – Heavy smoke is smoldering the Caldor Fire, and slowing the flames as they inch closer to the town of Strawberry along Highway 50. Crews are staged in the area ready for what could come. Flames are burning in steep canyons only miles away. Captain Jason Hunter, working public information for the Caldor Fire, called the heavy smoke in the area a double-edged sword. “Even though it limits some of our aircraft options,” Hunter said. “It is helping slow the intensity of the fire spread.” The air quality in some areas was listed off the charts on Friday. A drive down...
The Guardian

Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from surging Caldor fire – in pictures

The pristine setting of Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border, was obscured by thick plumes of smoke as thousands of firefighters worked to contain the nearby Caldor fire, which has burned more than 120,000 acres. Tourists wore masks outdoors and ducked into cafes and casinos to escape the haze and the smell.
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Some Of The First Caldor Fire Evacuees Begin Journey Back Home

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — The last two weeks have been a blur for Caldor Fire evacuees who have been waiting for word to return home, though some mandatory evacuation orders were lifted across the area. Home was in Kathy Clark’s heart as she watched her Pollock Pines home from afar. “I would just like to go back and water my flowers. That’s all we wanted to do,” she said. She and her husband, some of the first evacuees, packed up and left, staying at two evacuation shelters before moving to an RV park in Plymouth. “We had four dogs, four cats in the trailer,...
Kirkwood, CAFox40

Doorbell camera gives peace of mind to Caldor Fire evacuee

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — Kelly McBride packed more than the essentials when she evacuated from her Kirkwood home Sunday. “It’s such a small community and I live and work there, and so being evacuated from there is really stressful,” McBride said. She also left with some peace of mind —...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Apple Hill Reopens As Caldor Fire Evacuees Slowly Return Home

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Apple Hill will fully open Labor Day weekend to tourists and locals looking for some fun without smoke. Every year during the fall, people pick apples from Apple Hill orchards, but this year is not like the rest. With fires burning nearby, locals who were evacuated for weeks are on the fence about returning to business as usual. “The fact that people haven’t been able to completely come home—it just seems like It’s a little too soon,” said Cindy Kellogg, who was evacuated from Pollock Pines. Kellogg says she’s not quite ready for tourists to turn her town upside down....
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

"Things are looking good": Fire crews gaining control of Caldor Fire, some evacuees return home

Fire crews battling the massive Caldor wildfire in California and Nevada had a "monumental day" Friday when better weather allowed for substantial progress to be made in containing the blaze, officials said Saturday morning. Hundreds of evacuees have now returned to their homes as evacuation orders in certain affected areas have recently been decreased to warnings.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

D’Agostini Ranch Opens Doors To Dozens Of Caldor Fire Evacuees

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As the Caldor Fire continues to burn fast, communities all over the Sacramento region are making efforts to help. Just miles from a Caldor Fire evacuation zone, the owners of D’Agostini Ranch opened their doors to those desperate for shelter. They were helping dozens of evacuees who were unsure what the future holds. “We’ve all had this shared trauma. We’ve all had the threat of our homes or the fact that our homes are gone to really forge those lasting bonds,” said Spencer Triebull-Baireuther, an evacuee. Donations provided clothes, camping gear and three meals a day. “I think a...
Ione, CAFox40

Ione community hosts recovery space for Caldor Fire evacuees

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — The community of Ione came together Saturday to offer food, clothing and a prayer booth to evacuees of the Caldor Fire. Shelly Zabawa and her 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, set up a prayer booth for anyone who needed some faith. “Some verses for inspiration, just some encouragement...
Shingle Springs, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Running Out Of Money With No Place To Stay

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — More than a week since the Caldor Fire sparked and tore through El Dorado County, thousands of residents are now homeless and evacuation sites are full. Now, more than 200 evacuees are at the KOA in Shingle Springs, camping out and paying more than $100 dollars a night for a place to stay. Some say they’re running out of money while trying to keep their families in one place. “We’re just trying to survive and make the best of it,” said a man named Paul. Caldor Fire evacuees say they’re on edge. “I’m stressed out, I’m scared for my family,...
Stateline, NVcbslocal.com

Caldor Fire: Price Gouging Reported Among Lake Tahoe Evacuees

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS / AP) — As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled the Caldor Fire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging. A rideshare company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at...
South Lake Tahoe, CAKQED

Many Caldor Fire Evacuees Face Uncertain Future

South Lake Tahoe Residents Think About Future as Caldor Fire Approaches. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes in South Lake Tahoe this week because of dangerous conditions brought on by the Caldor Fire. If the fire does hit the city, many residents are wondering what they'll return to when the fire is under control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy