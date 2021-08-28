School district prepares to begin closure for distance learning

Glynn County Schools has seven times more positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff than the district had at its highest case count last school year.

The school district reported its case count so far this school year on Friday afternoon. Almost 3.7 percent of students and staff systemwide have reported a positive case of COVID-19. The 3% benchmark, hit earlier this week, required the district to enter its “red” level of operations. Schools will be closed to students Monday, and distance learning will continue through at least Sept. 10. Absences were excused Wednesday through Friday of this week.

Distance learning will take place during regular school hours through Google Classroom. All school staff are asked to return to work on site.

“The virtual learning process will be much different than it was in March of 2020,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “Our teachers will be in their classrooms and will be fully available online to our students during the school day. We also have several layers of support in place for students, teachers and parents if issues arise.”

Parents are asked to contact their child’s school if they need assistance.

The district used CARES Act funds last school year to purchase enough Chromebooks to provide to students who do not have access to computers at home.

“As of Friday morning, we had distributed well over 2,000 Chromebooks,” Spence said.

The district posted on its website Friday information that aims to address frequently asked questions about what distance learning will require.

Daily interactions will be used for attendance documentation. K-8 students are encouraged to log in during their scheduled classes and complete daily assignments. High school students are expected to log in for each class.

Classes will be recorded and posted in private Google Classrooms for students who are unable to attend live sessions.

Google Classroom links and calendars of assignments will be posted on each teacher’s website, which can be accessed by going to glynn.k12.ga.us, clicking on the “Schools” tab and selecting the school. On the school website, click the “Students” tab and the “Teachers Website” link to find the teacher’s name.

Xfinity has hotspots located across Glynn County and in surrounding areas. Those can be found online at www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi and by scrolling to the bottom of the page to enter the zip code.

Students who have an IEP will still be able to receive services during distance learning. Case managers of students who receive additional services will contact parents and students to ensure those services are provided.

Families are also asked to continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to schools.

No classes will be held Sept. 3-6, for the Labor Day weekend. Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools.

Middle school sports will be postponed until in-person class resume. High school sports and bands will continue under modifications and restrictions, including daily COVID-19 screenings.

According to the data posted Friday to the school district’s website, all schools have reported that more than 2% of its on-site population has tested positive for COVID-19.

Four schools have case counts above 5% — Altama Elementary (5.18%), C.B. Greer Elementary (6.22%), Sterling Elementary (5.81%) and Needwood Middle School (6.52%).

The school year began Aug. 10 with all schools in the “green” level of operations, and districtwide numbers exceeded 1% on Aug. 17, pushing the district into the “yellow” level operations. Masks were recommended on campus in the “green” level and required in the “yellow” level. The move to “yellow” also limited the types of visitors who could come on campus and limited capacity for indoor activities.

Operating in the “red” level means implementing distance learning for all students.

“We need the community to be understanding and supportive of our teachers and students,” Spence said. “I am well aware that moving to distance learning is going to place a burden on many of the businesses in our community. We did not take this decision lightly and understand the negative impacts for our families as well.”

To see more information about COVID-19 numbers and protocols as well as information about distance learning, please visit glynn.k12.ga.us and click on “2021-22 COVID-19 Information” under the Quicklinks tab.

“We will continue to monitor COVID numbers within our school population, as well as the community as a whole,” Spence said. “We need parents to continue to report positive cases to the school so that we can continue to have accurate data.”

The school system’s nutrition department will offer a drive-thru meal service for all children ages 18 and younger from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sept.1 and Sept. 8. Distributions will be set up at Altama, Burroughs-Molette, Satilla Marsh, St. Simons and Sterling elementary schools and at Brunswick High School.

The district also created a helpline to support the needs of families and students struggling with technology. Those who have questions about distance learning or who need technical assistance are asked to call 912-280-6789.