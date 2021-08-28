This Amazing Lego Stop Motion Homage to Classic Video Games

So, what’s more amazing, that this clip was started back in 2009 and finished recently, or what all went into the clip? Personally, I’d say both the dedication and the end result are equally amazing since this is impressive to think that it was all stop-motion and that the mind-numbing amount of time it took to create each segment had to be immense. That anyone has this kind of patience isn’t really amazing so much as it is awe-inspiring since the whole idea behind adding in so many characters and making them all look true to form as far as what a lot of people remember was great. For some folks, just the thought of sitting there and making sure every block was in the right place would be enough to send them to sleep or drive them crazy, so it’s fair to state that the people doing this obviously took their time to get it right and have a greater amount of patience than some of us given that putting together a small Lego set is enough for some folks.