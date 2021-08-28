Cancel
Brunswick, GA

CrimeScene, 8.28

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
Brunswick News
 8 days ago

Glynnvilla Apartments: A ruffian smacked his child’s mother, forcing her to retreat from the apartment with the child and seek refuge at a nearby city fire station in the wee hours. The incorrigible boor tracked the poor woman to said fire station and attacked her right there, striking the child that was in her arms with a blow intended for her. Responding police took the 27-year-old scumbag to jail, charged with multiple counts of cruelty to children and battery, plus possession of pot.

