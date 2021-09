While not a perfect mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z6 gets so much right - superb ISO range, excellent handling and shooting, simple yet fully-featured menus - at a good price. If you’re looking for a highly capable mirrorless camera for astro and night sky photography, few models are better than the Z6. However, there’s always going to be an elephant in the room with any Nikon Z6 review, and that elephant is the Z6ii. Yes, the Z6 - which only launched in 2018 - has already been superseded by the Z6ii, so why are we testing and recommending the original model? Well, the answer is far from simple, but essentially it comes down to price and usage. For us, the cheaper original Z6 represents better value than the Z6ii, unless you’re using it for video and high-intensity shoots, like weddings. Simply put, we don’t feel you need to spend the extra money on the Z6ii.