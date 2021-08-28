Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 08.26.21

On August 18th and 19th the Freeland Girls Golf team traveled up to Thompsonville, MI to participate in the Lober Classic hosted by Traverse City Central at the Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley courses on Crystal Mountain. This two day event is one of the premier events of the entire season and a kick off event for girls golf. The five Freeland golfers who qualified for this event were freshmen Averie Pumford, senior Sophie Argyle, and juniors Zoey Markey, Ava Mata, and Abbie Phillips. The girls would begin the tournament on the Mountain Ridge course where Averie led the scoring for the Falcons with an 84 positioning her well for a top ten individual award. Ava shot an impressive 94 to start her season, Zoey shot a 97, and Sophie rounded out the scoring with a 102 to shoot a team score of 377. Abbie shot a no count 130 for her first complete round of 18 holes for her career. On day two, the girls would head to the more difficult of the two courses where water would come into play often. Averie led the way with a very impressive 78, Zoey a 96, Sophie a 97, and Ava rounded out the scoring with a 101 all helping the team shoot a season best 372. This was a very impressive outing for the girls as they finished in second place in their division and Averie finished in 6th place as an individual against some of the state’s premier players! The girls will next play in a Dow Invitational held at Currie Golf Course on August 27th. Congratulations girls, keep up the good work!