Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.