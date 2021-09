Tulsa sophomore forward Jadyn Chee’s scored towards the tail end of the regulation to hand Ross Paule’s Bluejays their first setback of the season on Thursday night. Chee, a former top recruit and transfer from West Virginia, found the back of the net with 3:20 left in the second half to give the Golden Hurricane a 1-0 victory, dropping Creighton to 2-1-0 on the season.