Letter: We decide how pandemic ends

When I grew up in Minot, Polio epidemics raged and people were terrified, especially for their children. Then years later, we got the Salk and Sabin Polio vaccines. Everyone was thrilled. I mean everyone. Before entering graduate public health at the University of Minnesota, I volunteered in vaccination clinics held throughout Minneapolis. We had no social media spouting conspiracy theories and misinformation, no people saying they’d rather die than get the vaccine, no selfish spread-necks, no governors banning schools from measures to protect children while loading iron lungs into ICUs. (Have you ever seen anyone in an iron lung? I did, a young Navy pilot.) Now we have ventilators.