Victorville, CA

On Religion: Racing by the rules

Victorville Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTatjana Schoenmaker is a record-holding swimmer from South Africa. Her specialty is the 200-meter breaststroke. Earlier this month, heading into the 200-meter final, she was the favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. There was even talk of her breaking the world record set in 2013. Everyone watching that...

