Placerville, CA

Caldor Fire Evacuees Having To Deal With Unhealthy Smoke

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The smoke is dealing another blow to evacuees forced out of their homes. Some are camping outside in the hazardous air. New measures are in place at a Placerville evacuation shelter to protect evacuees from the smoke. Evacuees tell CBS13 the smoke is the worst in the morning and night.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Placerville, CA
Placerville, CA
California Crime & Safety
Diamond Springs, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fires Evacuees With Nowhere Else To Go Staying Positive

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – So, far 450 homes have been destroyed in the Caldor Fire, and 17,000 structures are threatened. One week after evacuating, many residents still have nowhere to go. The first evacuation center was set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall. It was then closed and people were moved to different shelters across the city. Now, there are around six shelters serving more than 23,000 people. The fire has burned 117,000 acres and is only nine percent contained, leaving many wondering what happened to their homes. One area where evacuees are continuing to camp is outside of a local Walmart. There aren’t as many people there as there were a week ago, but they still have some facilities to help them somewhat comfortable. A woman we spoke to who’s camping with family members is 85 and survived WWII. Despite her situation, she has a pretty good outlook. “There’s nothing you can do about it, so you have to get used to it,” she said. Wildfire evacuees can head to El Dorado County’s page on evacuation shelters: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx. Shelters around the state can be found on the California OES website: https://news.caloes.ca.gov/shelter-information-for-2021-statewide-fires/.
The Guardian

Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from surging Caldor fire – in pictures

The pristine setting of Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border, was obscured by thick plumes of smoke as thousands of firefighters worked to contain the nearby Caldor fire, which has burned more than 120,000 acres. Tourists wore masks outdoors and ducked into cafes and casinos to escape the haze and the smell.
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Some Of The First Caldor Fire Evacuees Begin Journey Back Home

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — The last two weeks have been a blur for Caldor Fire evacuees who have been waiting for word to return home, though some mandatory evacuation orders were lifted across the area. Home was in Kathy Clark’s heart as she watched her Pollock Pines home from afar. “I would just like to go back and water my flowers. That’s all we wanted to do,” she said. She and her husband, some of the first evacuees, packed up and left, staying at two evacuation shelters before moving to an RV park in Plymouth. “We had four dogs, four cats in the trailer,...
Strawberry, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Smoke Slowing Caldor Fire As Flames Approach Town of Strawberry

STRAWBERRY (CBS13) – Heavy smoke is smoldering the Caldor Fire, and slowing the flames as they inch closer to the town of Strawberry along Highway 50. Crews are staged in the area ready for what could come. Flames are burning in steep canyons only miles away. Captain Jason Hunter, working public information for the Caldor Fire, called the heavy smoke in the area a double-edged sword. “Even though it limits some of our aircraft options,” Hunter said. “It is helping slow the intensity of the fire spread.” The air quality in some areas was listed off the charts on Friday. A drive down...
Kirkwood, CAFox40

Doorbell camera gives peace of mind to Caldor Fire evacuee

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — Kelly McBride packed more than the essentials when she evacuated from her Kirkwood home Sunday. “It’s such a small community and I live and work there, and so being evacuated from there is really stressful,” McBride said. She also left with some peace of mind —...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Apple Hill Reopens As Caldor Fire Evacuees Slowly Return Home

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Apple Hill will fully open Labor Day weekend to tourists and locals looking for some fun without smoke. Every year during the fall, people pick apples from Apple Hill orchards, but this year is not like the rest. With fires burning nearby, locals who were evacuated for weeks are on the fence about returning to business as usual. “The fact that people haven’t been able to completely come home—it just seems like It’s a little too soon,” said Cindy Kellogg, who was evacuated from Pollock Pines. Kellogg says she’s not quite ready for tourists to turn her town upside down....
Carson City, NVSan Francisco Chronicle

Here are the Red Cross shelters set up for Caldor Fire evacuees

In response to the evacuations from the Caldor Fire, the American Red Cross opened a huge shelter in Reno, Nev. and two smaller ones in Carson City Monday. The shelter at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center has between 400 and 500 beds and less than 10 of those beds were utilized Monday night.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

"Things are looking good": Fire crews gaining control of Caldor Fire, some evacuees return home

Fire crews battling the massive Caldor wildfire in California and Nevada had a "monumental day" Friday when better weather allowed for substantial progress to be made in containing the blaze, officials said Saturday morning. Hundreds of evacuees have now returned to their homes as evacuation orders in certain affected areas have recently been decreased to warnings.
Stateline, NVcbslocal.com

Caldor Fire: Price Gouging Reported Among Lake Tahoe Evacuees

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS / AP) — As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled the Caldor Fire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging. A rideshare company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at...
Ione, CAFox40

Ione community hosts recovery space for Caldor Fire evacuees

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — The community of Ione came together Saturday to offer food, clothing and a prayer booth to evacuees of the Caldor Fire. Shelly Zabawa and her 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, set up a prayer booth for anyone who needed some faith. “Some verses for inspiration, just some encouragement...
Shingle Springs, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Evacuees Running Out Of Money With No Place To Stay

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — More than a week since the Caldor Fire sparked and tore through El Dorado County, thousands of residents are now homeless and evacuation sites are full. Now, more than 200 evacuees are at the KOA in Shingle Springs, camping out and paying more than $100 dollars a night for a place to stay. Some say they’re running out of money while trying to keep their families in one place. “We’re just trying to survive and make the best of it,” said a man named Paul. Caldor Fire evacuees say they’re on edge. “I’m stressed out, I’m scared for my family,...

