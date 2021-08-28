Caldor Fire Evacuees Having To Deal With Unhealthy Smoke

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – So, far 450 homes have been destroyed in the Caldor Fire, and 17,000 structures are threatened. One week after evacuating, many residents still have nowhere to go. The first evacuation center was set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall. It was then closed and people were moved to different shelters across the city. Now, there are around six shelters serving more than 23,000 people. The fire has burned 117,000 acres and is only nine percent contained, leaving many wondering what happened to their homes. One area where evacuees are continuing to camp is outside of a local Walmart. There aren’t as many people there as there were a week ago, but they still have some facilities to help them somewhat comfortable. A woman we spoke to who’s camping with family members is 85 and survived WWII. Despite her situation, she has a pretty good outlook. “There’s nothing you can do about it, so you have to get used to it,” she said. Wildfire evacuees can head to El Dorado County’s page on evacuation shelters: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx. Shelters around the state can be found on the California OES website: https://news.caloes.ca.gov/shelter-information-for-2021-statewide-fires/.