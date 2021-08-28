Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

No. 8 Virginia falls in OT against No. 16 Penn State

jerryratcliffe.com
 9 days ago

The No. 8 Virginia field hockey team lost its season opener against No. 16 Penn State with the Nittany Lions winning 3-2 in overtime on Friday at Turf Field. Penn State took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on a penalty corner midway through the period. Senior back Amber Ezechiels tied the game with 2:39 remaining in the first half, smashing in a shot after a Virginia penalty corner. Penn State again pushed ahead in the final seconds of the third quarter. Junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci tied the game for UVA on another penalty corner midway through the fourth period.

jerryratcliffe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Virginia Field#Field Hockey#Uva Media Relations#Nittany Lions#Amber Ezechiels#Jerryratcliffe Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy