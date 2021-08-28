No. 8 Virginia falls in OT against No. 16 Penn State

The No. 8 Virginia field hockey team lost its season opener against No. 16 Penn State with the Nittany Lions winning 3-2 in overtime on Friday at Turf Field. Penn State took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on a penalty corner midway through the period. Senior back Amber Ezechiels tied the game with 2:39 remaining in the first half, smashing in a shot after a Virginia penalty corner. Penn State again pushed ahead in the final seconds of the third quarter. Junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci tied the game for UVA on another penalty corner midway through the fourth period.