Fantastic from start to finish. Well worth the money, will definitely visit again. Fantastic family friendly fun! All the acts were superb and so very talented. Fantastic job!. took my great granddaughter to Bodmin after it was recommended to me. The time flew so obviously a really good show. I especially like the motorbikes, but then again, I was a biker. The whole thing was very well presented, everyone involved was very friendly. My only concern was my great granddaughter found it very loud and I was not made aware that we could have had ear defenders for her. Brilliant show, would definitely go again.